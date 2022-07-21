TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures rise to triple digits, now is the time to make sure your air conditioning unit is clean so it works efficiently.

As the heat reaches its peak this weekend, your AC will be vital to your comfort and your safety. To keep the AC running properly, the unit needs to stay clean. You can hire someone to come thoroughly clean your unit or you can even do it yourself.

“If you’re a do-it-yourselfer you would want to start on one side and go all the way around and wash what’s stuck to the coils, wash it down all the way around and it’ll just come out the bottom, should be good and clean for you,” McElroy’s HVAC salesman Haig Sarkesian said.

Cleaning your AC unit at least once a year will ensure that your unit will last as long as possible.