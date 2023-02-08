TOPEKA (KSNT) – Representative Jake LaTurner responded to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on the 27 News Morning show.

The congressman started off by responding to President Biden’s claims of a strong economy. He said the unemployment rate is sitting at 3.4%, the lowest it has been since 1969. However, Rep. LaTurner says the President’s response was not meant for the middle-class people.

“The President said a lot of nice words last night. What I think he missed was what the experience is of the average American out there. People in Kansas are struggling every single day,” said Rep. LaTurner.

President Biden expressed a desire to work with the other side of the aisle on specific issues like supporting veterans, improving mental health and the opioid crisis. In turn, Rep. LaTurner says the people of Kansas sent him to Washington for a reason, and he intends to get the job done.

“I will work with anyone to make that happen,” said Rep. LaTurner.

During the State of the Union Address Tuesday night, there was some tension between democrats and republicans when the topic of Medicare and social security came up. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was heard shouting, “Liar!” at President Biden. When Rep. LaTurner was asked about the response from Republicans, his answer was simple.

“We need to be able to disagree respectfully,” said Rep. LaTurner.

“Kansans can rest assured that I will never vote to cut social security or Medicare. I’ve said it since the very beginning that seniors have worked for this their entire lives. It is off limits.”

Rep. LaTurner also says there are a lot of unanswered questions surrounding an alleged Chinese spy balloon that was seen hovering over the United States and even Kansas. He expressed confusion over why President Biden didn’t take the balloon out sooner, letting it fly further over the U.S territory.

“Before it went over the continental U.S., it should have been shot down. They collected a lot of data and it really did violate our sovereignty,” said Rep. LaTurner.

He finished off by saying that the situation with the spy balloon is just a preview of what’s to come in our country.