MORGANTOWN, W.V. (KSNT) – Ex-West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is demanding reinstatement with the Mountaineers, Metronews’ Hoppy Kercheval shared Saturday.

Huggins resigned from the program mid-June after a DUI charge where he blew a .210 on a breathalyzer. He had been leading the Mountaineers since 2007.

Huggins claims he never resigned from the position, and that he will sue if not reinstated, according to Kercheval. Huggins’ lawyer shared in a letter to WVU that Huggins never signed a resignation letter. The letter says West Virginia is breaching Huggins’ employment contract.

The university responded to Huggins’ comments, saying the release is ‘completely factually inaccurate,’ according to Kercheval.

The university is taking a hard position on the ex-coach, according to Kercheval. It shared a statement with the reporter:

“The University will not accept Mr. Huggins’ revocation of his resignation, nor will it reinstate him as head coach of the men’s basketball program.”