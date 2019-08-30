Glass confirms sale of Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – According to a report by USA Today, Royals owner David Glass has agreed to a $1 billion dollar deal to sell the team to Kansas City native John Sherman. According to the report, the deal will become official in November when approved by Major League Baseball.

The Royals sent out a statement confirming the sale on Friday afternoon.

“The decision to sell the Royals was difficult for our family,” said owner David Glass. “Our goal, which I firmly believe we’ve achieved, was to have someone local, who truly loved the game of baseball and who would be a great steward for this franchise going forward. In John Sherman we have found everything we were looking for in taking ownership of this franchise,” said David Glass, the team’s Owner and Chief Executive Officer since he acquired the team in April, 2000. “John Sherman and his group far exceeded our hope for the next caretaker of Royals baseball. His love for Kansas City and the game of baseball is well documented as are his philanthropic endeavors in the surrounding communities. A native of this area, John has made a huge impact in our business community and is so passionate about baseball that he purchased an ownership stake in the Cleveland Indians three years ago to begin his relationship with this great game. We are truly blessed to have someone of John’s stature and business acumen available to us from the metropolitan area to take the reins of this organization going forward.”

Glass acquired the Royals for $96 million in 2000.