Report: Jarrod Dyson signs a 1 year deal with the Royals

Kansas City Royals’ Jarrod Dyson, center, and Christian Colon, right, are doused by Salvador Perez after their baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, July 18, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals have signed Jarrod Dyson to a 1 year $1.5 million deal.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Dyson reached an agreement with his former team on Wednesday night. Kansas City has yet to confirm the deal.

Dyson was apart of the historic 2014 and 2015 Royals teams that had back-to-back World Series appearances, including winning the series in 2015. He was the World Series title-clinching score against the New York Mets in the 12th inning back in 2015.

The McComb, Mississippi native was drafted by Kansas City in the 50th round in the 2006 Major League Baseball draft. He was then traded in 2017 to Seattle.