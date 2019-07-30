Representative Steve Watkins holds Town Hall Meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Seaman School District is preparing for kids to go back to school in two weeks. The district held "walk-in" enrollment at Seaman Middle School on Tuesday. This gives new and returning families the chance to get any questions answered before school starts.

A number of departments had booths at enrollment, including transportation. Transportation Director Ronna Blocker says the district has been working on the bus routes since school let out in May; however, she says one student can change everything.