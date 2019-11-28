Republic County crash kills 4 children

REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Four children died on Thanksgiving in a crash in Republic County.

Kansas Highway Patrol said around 11:30 on Thursday troopers responded to an accident where a car had crashed into a pond near 30 road and U36 Highway.

First responders said that 4 children, all under the age of 8, died on the scene. A woman was rushed to a Salina hospital with injuries. A man in the car was not hurt.

Troopers believe that the people are from outside of Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol is actively investigating this crash