Republic County crash kills 4 children

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HIGHWAY CRASH (GENERIC)_1525216416565.png.jpg

REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Four children died on Thanksgiving in a crash in Republic County.

Kansas Highway Patrol said around 11:30 on Thursday troopers responded to an accident where a car had crashed into a pond near 30 road and U36 Highway.

First responders said that 4 children, all under the age of 8, died on the scene. A woman was rushed to a Salina hospital with injuries. A man in the car was not hurt.

Troopers believe that the people are from outside of Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol is actively investigating this crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories