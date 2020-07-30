Republican senate candidates in Kansas talk about issues important to them

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The August primary election is less than a week away. Leading up to it, we have been getting answers from the candidates on topics that the voters care about, including healthcare, coronavirus and immigration.

Before the election, we wanted to ask the republican candidates for the open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas what topics they were passionate about. Here is what they had to say:

Dave Lindstrom:

“I think it’s important that people understand that we need to hire someone as our next U.S. Senator who knows what it means to sign the front of a check, who’s had employees. I’ve hired thousands of Kansans over the course of 25 years, since my retirement from the Chiefs. I know what it takes to create jobs and I know what it means, in these tough economic times, I know what it means to stay up at night wondering if you’re going to make your payroll for the folks that work for you; whether or not you’re going to have a job for those folks. I think it’s important that we have someone as our next U.S. Senator that understands those things. We also need someone as our next U.S. Senator, who doesn’t want to be a lifetime, career politician. We do not need career politicians and we do not want to be career politicians. You should go in, you should serve and do your duty and then you should pass the baton to the next person. We need to end congressional perks and pensions. What’s good for congress should be good for the everyday folks and, unfortunately, that’s not what happens.”

Dr. Roger Marshall:

“I think that we need to stop the left socialist agenda. The left’s socialist agenda today is defunding the police. That’s a crazy idea. I grew up the son of a chief of police, my dad was the Chief of Police in El Dorado, Kansas for 25 years. He taught me right from wrong, he taught me the important of law and order, he also taught me that two wrongs don’t make a right and that a crime of retaliation is wrong. No matter the reason, no one has a right to vandalize, to loot, to steal, to harm other people’s property. Everybody has a right to peacefully protest, but we can’t allow people to break the law. We are a nation founded on law and order and we need to maintain that law and order. The democrats want to end that, they want to defund the police, they want to defund ICE, those are crazy concepts.”

Note: The notion of ‘Defund the Police’ has gained popularity due to recent protests against police brutality and excessive use of force. Defunding the police would reallocate a portion of funds normally given to law enforcement, to other public safety outlets; such as youth services, mental health support, education and healthcare.

Bob Hamilton:

“I have 12 kids, so I am hugely pro-life. I am 100% second rights amendment. I’m an avid hunter, I own a lot of guns, and I don’t want my guns taken away. I’m for building the wall and securing our borders. To have a secure nation, we need to build the wall. I also think that we need to work on healthcare issues and get free-market ideas. I’ve built a business, and I’m the only one that’s built a business from scratch. I know the fundamentals of business and how hard it is to start a business with all of the regulations that are there. Coming out of this COVID pandemic, this economy is going to need an outsider and a businessman, like President Trump.”

Kris Kobach:

“One issue that has arisen in this race, is the issue of trans athletes in women’s sports. We are seeing women’s records being shattered, especially at the collegiate level, in women’s weightlifting, in track and field and in women’s competitive cycling. It’s absolutely essential that if a girl goes on to college and really pursues a sport to the highest level, that she be allowed to compete in a fair arena against other females. When a biological male comes in and snatches that record away, that steals her dreams and it also destroys women’s sports. We’ve fought since 1972 with Title IX to create a vibrant arena of women’s sports and I don’t want to see that destroyed by biological males coming in and unfairly taking all the titles, breaking all the records. There’s an easy solution to this, and I’ve already proposed it, and that is that Congress can simply say that any university that accepts Title IX funds, must not allow biological males to compete against women and if they do allow that to happen, then they lose all Title IX money. It doesn’t hurt the individuals who are trans in their identity. They can still be whatever they want to be, but that does not entitle them to come in and unfairly steal records and steal titles.”

Note: Title IX is a federal law that protects people from discrimination based on their sex in educational programs and activities that receive federal funding. While schools do not necessarily get Title IX funding, they must comply with the law in order to receive federal funding. Under the Obama administration, guidance was issued stating that transgender students are protected from discrimination under Title IX. That guidance was rolled back under the Trump administration.