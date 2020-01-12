Roads expected to be in good shape for Chiefs fans traveling to Kansas City Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — While some areas of northeast Kansas had hardly any snow, others were dealing with a good amount of it throughout the day.

For fans heading to Kansas City for the Chiefs game on Sunday, the roads are expected to be clear and in good condition.

After dealing with rounds of winter weather, Road crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation in Shawnee County had a fairly easy day Saturday.

Little snow fall, and keeping on top of road treatments over night Friday into Saturday morning helped them get the roads cleared by the afternoon.

However, crews over in Kansas City saw quite a bit more snow and were working throughout the day to get roads cleared and treated.

KDOT officials are confident that the highways should be good to go by the time chiefs fans make their way to Kansas City for the game.

“The roadways should be in real good shape,” said KDOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor Mike Daniel. “There is more snow accumulation closer to Kansas City. I would just say leave early, take your time and enjoy the afternoon before the game.”

While crews in Shawnee County didn’t have much snow to clear off, they say there was still a few slick spots. They made sure to get those treated as well to keep them from re-freezing over night.