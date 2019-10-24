Rodeo crew stops by Stormont Vail to meet with kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some cowboys and cowgirls made it their mission to give sick kids a reason to smile.

People from the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo stopped by the Stormont Vail Pediatric Unit on Wednesday. They dressed in their cowboy best and even brought along some horses.

The rodeo-trained, military members travel around the country putting on a show. But on Wednesday, the only people they were worried about entertaining were the little patients at Stormont Vail.



You can meet the rodeo team too. The world championship rodeo starts Thursday at 7 pm at the Stormont Vail events center.