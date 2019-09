Christ The King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th St., held their 5th annual Rome Sweet Home Fundraiser Saturday on the church grounds. LaRocca’s Italian Dinner was served in the Parish Gym, there were wine and beer Tents, live entertainment by Chance Encounter and Departure, food trucks with various food available, a quilt Show, bingo, activities for the kids including carnival games, train rides, inflatables and Lawn Games, soccer and a fireworks show at dusk.