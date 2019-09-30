Rosh Hashanah welcoming new year, fresh start for Northeast Kansas Jewish community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Sunday marks a new year for the Jewish community, as Sept. 29 is Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah is celebrated in the seventh month of the year on the Jewish calendar. It’s a day for a holy gathering between family, friends and the synagogue.

The Jewish holiday starts at sundown lasting one day for some, and two for the conservative and orthodox Jewish.

Congregations in Northeast Kansas are celebrating the holy day as well. Sunday morning, Temple Beth Sholom in Topeka and the Manhattan Jewish Congregation prepared the synagogue before hosting members for the night.

They say this is the most important time of the year as it brings new life, new beginnings and hope to people.

“It became the time of counting the year,” said Debbi Stiel, the rabbi at Temple Beth Sholom. “So we count the new years. It also became a time of thinking about it as a new time for your soul. You know, start over. Start a new year. That’s what the rabbi’s added to the tradition.”

“It’s very significant for us because during these days, between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur we are supposed to ask for forgiveness,” said Josefa Ben-Arieh president of the Manhattan Jewish Congregation. “From each other and also from God.”

On Sunday night, people at both synagogues ate apples with honey. The meal signifies a wish for a sweet new year.