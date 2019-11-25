Rossville and Shawnee Heights take home state cheer championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some local high school teams have something to cheer about this weekend.

Shawnee Heights High School and Rossville High School both took home titles on Saturday afternoon at the KSHSAA Spirit Showcase. The competition was at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The Rossville team won the title in 2A while Shawnee Heights won it in 5A. For the Thunderbirds, it was their third time in a row taking home the top spot at state.

Washburn Rural High School was the runner up in the 6A competition.

Photo from Shawnee Heights High Twitter