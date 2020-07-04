Royals catcher Salvador Perez tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – This is a 2019 file photo showing Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals baseball team. Royals star catcher Salvador Perez is about to become a U.S. citizen. Perez passed his citizenship exam earlier this month and will be be joined by Chief U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips on the Royals FanFest main stage Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to take the oath of allegiance, the Royals said in a news release. Perez signed with the Royals as a 16-year-old prospect from Venezuela. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Royals catcher Salvador Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced on July 4.

Perez is asymptomatic and staying at his Kansas City home. He said his family is safe and he feels good.

It will take consecutive negative tests for him to be allowed to play. He said he can’t wait to get back.

The MLB set a 60-game schedule for the season after the pandemic delayed the first games by more than three months. Teams will have their first games on July 23 or 24.