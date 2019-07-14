Royals trade Homer Bailey to the A’s

SEATTLE, WA – JUNE 18: Starter Homer Bailey #21 of the Kansas City Royals devlivers a pitch during a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Royals won 9-0. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 14, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired minor league infielder Kevin Merrell from the Oakland Athletics for right-handed pitcher Homer Bailey. Merrell will report to the Royals’ Double-A affiliate, Northwest Arkansas.

Merrell, 23, a left-handed hitting infielder was selected by the A’s in the Competitive Balance Round (33rdoverall) in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft. He is batting .246 (71-for-289) with 13 doubles, four triples, two homers, 37 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 82 games with Oakland’s Double-A affiliate, Midland, this season. Last year, he was a mid-season All-Star with Stockton (A+), batting .267 (72-for-270) with 10 doubles, three triples and 38 runs scored in 62 games.

Bailey went 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 18 starts with the Royals this season after signing as a minor league free agent on February 9.

The Royals’ Major League Reserve List is at 39 players.

