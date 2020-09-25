Rural nursing homes struggle financially to meet testing requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Round-the-clock care, coronavirus testing, masks and gloves all cost money; Some nursing homes in our area say they’re running out of money and fast.

Area nursing home administrators say the requirements for nursing homes are “one size fits all.”

The new requirements are creating a financial crisis for those who take care of one of our most vulnerable population.

The testing requirements are set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The counties fall into three different color categories: red, yellow and green.

The Nicol Home in Glasco, a 32-bed home in Cloud County, does whatever it can to make the experience the best it can be, using slip ‘n slides in the summer, making snow angels in the winter and having a cigar club.

It’s a stark contrast from what they can do in the pandemic.

On Sept. 25, Cloud county is considered in the “red zone”, as indicated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which means they must test employees twice a week.

The requirement says nursing homes must offer tests to their residents at the same frequency they are required to test employees at as well.

The zones are as follows:

Red: Test twice per week

Yellow: Test once per week

Green: Test once per month

“We spent about $18,000 on three weeks worth of tests. For a facility of our size, where we are located, having some past struggles at our facility, it makes it a little difficult to swallow that on your line item budget,” Carter Olson said.

Olson is the administrator at the Nicol Home, she said the reason Cloud County is in the red zone is because of an outbreak at a local community college, that sits in a town 25 miles away.

Now , her nursing home must bear the price tag of testing employees twice a week.

“We’re blanketed in and right now there’s no room for self-interpretation for rural areas versus more densely populated urban areas,” Olson said.

In Marshall County, Amy Hoch Altwegg is the administator at Linn Community Nursing Home.

“You can’t win for losing, it feels like,” Altwegg said.

In the last three week Altwegg spent $15,000 on testing materials.

While she has more staff, Washington County, where her home is located, is in the yellow zone. Therefore, they only half do half the testing.

Visitation limits also work on a color by color basis:

Red: No visitors

Yellow: More relaxed rules, limits on visitor numbers

Green: Visitors are allowed more freely

Right now, visitors are able to see their loved ones outside in some cases. But as the leaves change color and the temperature drops, visitation will be even harder as people can’t go outside. The homes are faced with the challenge of telling their loved they’ll be seeing residents even less.

For people with dementia that can be really hard to process.