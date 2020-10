HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sabetha Bluejays took home their first-ever state volleyball title today, taking down Smoky Valley in three sets.

What a match! Sabetha wins 3A Volleyball State Championship! Smoky Valley runner up. pic.twitter.com/g3hnCuPHJp — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) October 31, 2020

The Bluejays topped Smoky Valley in the final match 25-19, 25-27, 25-23 in what was one of the most exciting matches in all of the state tournament games at any class.