Salina woman arrested for husband’s murder

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – Salina police are investigating the death of a man as a possible murder.

Salina Police said around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday they went to a home in the 1100 block of North 10th Street for a medical emergency. When they got there they found the man who lives there, 52-year-old Phillip Grubbs, dead.

Investigators said his wife, 60-year-old Melani Grubbs, was identified as a suspect. She was booked into the Salina County Jail on one count of 2nd degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The police investigation is on-going. If you have any information you should call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 for helpful information.