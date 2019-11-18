Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

The Topeka Salvation Army held a campaign kickoff Monday morning, at the downtown Evergy Pocket Park. The Topeka Salvation Army provides funding for assistance year-round through the Salvation Army’s social service programs including emergency assistance in rent/utilities, food pantry, and the community meal program. Alan and Holly Cobb are the 2019 Red Kettle Chair and Co-Chair, and made the first donation for the 2019 season. Captain Cristian Lopez, corps officer, Topeka Salvation Army, talked about how important the Salvation Army is to the community and how the Army helps to reach out to those in need. The Red Kettles begin Friday, November 8th, and continue through Tuesday, December 24th. The goal this year is $226,000, and the money raised stays locally.