Scattered storms diminish, partly cloudy by Wednesday afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Few storms early Wednesday

Humidity returns Wednesday

Mainly late night/early morning storm chances ahead

Scattered showers early over the eastern counties will drop southeast and eventually out of the area later in the morning hours.

Temperatures rebound by Wednesday afternoon into the upper 80s along with a slight increase in humidity. Western counties should see highs in the lower 90s with eastern counties in the middle 80s. It should clear out for the afternoon only to have a better chance for scattered showers and storms to develop and spread south into the region overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. That same pattern will repeat Thursday night into Friday morning.

Despite morning clouds and showers, the afternoons will clear out a bit with highs in the upper 80s for both Thursday and Friday, then more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s again over the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller