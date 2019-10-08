Seaman School District considering new policies to stop vaping

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Seaman School District is working to put a stop to the growing number of students who use e-cigarettes. That’s why they’re considering policies like nicotine testing and vaping detectors in school bathrooms.

It was only four years ago that the Seaman schools started doing random drug testing. Now with vaping getting more popular and recent reports of how dangerous it can be, school officials want to try to deter students from using e-cigarettes.

Seaman High Principal Mike Monaghan said they already use education to do that.

“We begin by educating our students on the harmful effects of tobacco and other drugs,” Monaghan said.

Danira Fernandez-Flores is the Seaman Schools Director of Secondary Education. She said district leaders are looking at doing more to stop vaping.

“It is imperative that we’re always considering what our students are doing, why they’re doing it and if it’s good for them,” Fernandez-Flores said.

That’s why the district put together a vaping prevention committee made up of a number of different health agencies, teachers, students, and parents.

“Just something new and it continues to evolve, so we’re just catching up and beginning to learn more about vaping and the harmful effects,” Monaghan said.

The district already has consequences for students caught using drugs and e-cigarettes. Now the committee is considering extra measures to crack down even harder.

Some of the things they’re looking at include random nicotine testing, vaping detectors in bathrooms, and extra health counseling.

“Really outside of school or at home they can find a way if they want to, so we want to influence their decision making when there aren’t adults around overseeing them,” Monaghan said.

Ultimately the goal is to do whatever they can to keep their students safe and healthy.

“We care and sometimes adults may seem like the enemy but we’re really here to help them,” Fernandez-Flores said.

“We’re in this with them and we’re supporting our kids in trying to help them make good decisions and be safe,” Monaghan said.

The district is having a community meeting with experts and school leaders to talk about the nicotine testing and vaping detectors. That will be on November 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seaman High School. All students and parents are invited to be there.