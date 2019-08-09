Seaman School District honors 30-year teachers, staff members

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Seaman School District started the school year by honoring long-time employees your kids see every day.

Teachers and staff gathered at Seaman High School to recognize milestone years of employment. People who have worked in the district for five years and up to 30 years received gifts, like plaques, watches, and backpacks.

Five people were honored for their 30 years in the district, one of them was a bus driver who came to Kansas from Germany.

She said for 30 years, it’s good children that keep her going.

“I love them,” Rosemarie Baker said. “I love all my kids. Everybody asks me when the year is over, are you coming back, and I say ‘Maybe when you’re good.'”

Other awards of the day were Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.