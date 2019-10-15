Seaman School District teachers fight for higher pay

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Teachers in a Topeka school district are asking for a bigger pay raise.

The teachers with the Seaman School District have been negotiating their salaries with school officials for several weeks now.

Mike Wilson, a Seaman High School teacher involved in negotiations, said the district got $1.6 million dollars from the state. The district had to use around $600,000 of that to fix the district’s budget debts from last year. After budgeting out other costs, the board offered teachers a $400 raise on their base salary.

Despite that raise, teachers in the district would still be Shawnee County’s lowest paid in terms of base salary.

Board President Fred Patton said there are several factors that go into the negotiations.

Patton said they overestimated the amount of money they’d get for at risk students and hired new staff, both things they have to pay for with this budget.

“We’re in a position financially where the board is a little bit concerned about how to we move forward,” Patton said.

At Monday night’s School Board meeting, people packed the room to advocate for the teachers. Seaman High School student Ashley Stadler was brought to tears when talking about it.

“It is extremely worrisome and heart wrenching to hear that some of my favorite teachers, my inspirations may be leaving. They may be leaving because they can’t make a sustainable living with their current job,” Stadler said. “I’ve always wanted to teach in the Seaman District, but now I’m not so sure anymore.”

Representatives from the teacher’s union Kansas National Education Association were at that meeting as well. KNEA Spokesman Marcus Baltzell said while many districts have become more financially stable, they’ve seen an issue with what districts choose as their top priorities.

“The students made it very clear that the most expensive thing this board can do is not do something to retain their great teachers,” Baltzell said.

A new offer is now on the table for teachers and the board will be presenting it at a meeting on Tuesday night.

“We completely appreciate what they’re doing. We have an outstanding staff. We have such a supportive community and we’re going to get there,” Patton said.

“I really do think we’ll reach a compromise. Will everybody be happy? No. Will most people be happy? Yes,” Wilson said.