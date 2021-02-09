Search warrant yields felon, guns and meth

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 45-year-old felon is in custody after the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted a search in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Avenue.

Chad D. Askins, 45, and Sari A. Fields, 39, both of Topeka, were found inside the house with multiple firearms, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The search was conducted Feb. 8, by the task force, with help from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, SWAT Team, Crime Scene Unit, Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Rossville Police Department.