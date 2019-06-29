Second half of the weekend looking nearly as hot, humid

Western counties will again be in a Heat Advisory for Sunday.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties that goes back in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th.

What We’re Tracking:

Muggy weather tonight

Abundance of sunshine as summer hits in full swing

A few storms possible next week

Mostly clear and warm tonight with fairly high humidity in place all through the night. Combined together, those factors will keep overnight temperatures in the 70s and 80s, only hitting a low in the lower to middle 70s.

Heading on into Sunday, the heat will continue along with the humidity as some of our western counties will be in a heat advisory once again. Temperatures will be in the middle 90s with heat index values peaking at 103°-105°, the highest values will be generally west of US-75.

This hot and humid summer weather will continue on into next week with no significant break in sight as temperatures will remain in the lower 90s and the humidity will be in full force allowing heat indices to reach near 100° for several days.

By the middle of next week, a few scattered storms will be possible with the daytime heat, but no widespread rain is anticipated at this point.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller