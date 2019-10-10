Self addresses allegations against KU

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Bill Self and the Kansas basketball team were back in Allen Field House for the team’s media day on Wednesday. Expectations this season are sky-high, but the focus in Bill Self’s press conference was on the NCAA.

“We are aligned as a university, as an athletic department, and certainly our basketball program, aligned in a way that we haven’t had a chance to tell our stories on what these allegations say that could have transpired,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self.

“There’s still a story that hasn’t been told and that would be our story that will obviously be told in a way that is consistent with the NCAA process, and when it’s the right timing to do that, and the public can be aware of that, then I very much look forward to that day,” Self added.