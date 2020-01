TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid a spot on US-75 where a semi crashed.

The crash happened around 2:00 on Sunday. A semi truck crashed through the side railing while going Northbound on US-75 near the 42nd Street exit.

KHP said there were minor injuries in the crash. The right lane and exit ramp to southwest 42nd Street are closed while crews investigate.

They are still trying to determine how the crash happened.