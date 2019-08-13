Semi crash debris shuts down parts of I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Parts of I-70 at 10th Street were shut down Tuesday morning due to heavy equipment from a semi crash blocking the roadways.

No one was injured in the crash around 2:40 a.m., but debris was scattered across the highway. Westbound traffic was closed from the SE Adams exit to SE 8th Street. The inside lane of eastbound traffic was also closed.

All lanes are back open, except the 8th Street exit.

If you’re headed west on I-70, you’re asked to take the Southeast Adams exit north to 10th Street. Then turn north on Madison and enter back onto I-70 at 8th Street to continue westbound on I-70.

If you’re headed east on I-70, use caution and drive slowly by the emergency equipment and clean-up crews. It’s unknown how long the highway will be closed.

KSNT News will update this story as information becomes available.

