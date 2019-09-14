Sertoma Club Ducks race to the finish line

The 24th Annual SERTOMA (Service To Man) Great Topeka Duck Race was held Saturday afternoon at Lake Shawnee. Over 6,500 ducks were dropped into Lake Shawnee in the cove South of the swim beach, for a race to the finish line. The owner of the first place duck received an $8,000 bracelet from Calhouns Jewelry’s, second place winner received an exclusive “KSNT News Experience” touring the station and interacting with the news anchors and reporters and the third place winner received a year of fresh coffee from The Classic Bean. Organizations that benefit from the Sertoma Duck Race include, A Child’s World Day Care, American Red Cross. Avondale East Elementary, Berryton & Tecumseh CERT, Beta Chapter, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Topeka, Boy Scout Troop 94, Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka among others.