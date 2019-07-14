Several hot and muggy days







What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures continue to climb

Humidity increases

Limited rain chances

We’ll continue to stay hot and humid during the overnight hours with mostly clear skies as we’ll struggle to see temperatures drop below 70°.

Monday will be similar to today only we may see a bit more sunshine. Otherwise temperatures will drop down slightly to around average for this time of year which is 90° but again with dew points in the lower 70s, we’ll be seeing heat index values in the lower to middle 90s.

This trend will continue over the next several days as the heat and humidity is here to stay. The area of high pressure that we are under will stay over us for quite some time, lowering our chances for rain and increasing our chances for hotter weather.

Temperatures throughout the work week will start out in the lower 90s and continue to climb throughout the week ending up in the upper 90s to around 100° forcing heat index values to surpass the triple digit mark.

Make sure you continue to stay hydrated if you have to be outside and take plenty of breaks!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

