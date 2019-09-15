Several more hot days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Another warm night

Heat sticks around through midweek

Storm chances return by late week

Another warm night ahead with fairly humid weather, south breezes at 5-10mph and a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will only fall back to near 70° by early Monday morning.

This late-summer heat will stick around through the week with temperatures climbing up into the lower 90s again on Monday. The main differences will be for slightly lower temperatures, slightly higher humidity and a lighter wind. All in all, Monday will feel quite hot with afternoon heat index values in the upper 90s.

More heat into Tuesday and Wednesday before a front approaches by late Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, the front looks to stall out over the area, not producing much cooler, but perhaps a chance for a storm or two. Another front tries to push in Saturday night, cooling Sunday of next weekend off just a bit.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com