Several rounds of storms ahead

Tracking multiple rounds of storms over the next couple of days before a big cool down arrives next week.

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly dry this morning

Storms likely Friday and Friday night

Possible showers and storms this weekend, then warmer by Monday

Highs on Friday will top out in the lower to middle 80s, but feeling a bit warmer with the higher humidity. Although the moisture returns quickly, it doesn’t stick around for long. A front will slide through by late Friday, triggering scattered storms Friday evening into Friday night. A few strong to severe storms are possible for the southeastern counties late Friday.

Temperatures only topping out in the lower to middle 70s with a chance for periodic showers and storms on Saturday and northeast breezes. However, warm and humid air kicks back in for Sunday and Monday before the next–and much stronger–cold front pushes through on Tuesday.

The front that pushes through mid-week will allow a significant temperatures drop as we struggle to climb into the upper 60s on Wednesday afternoon and only reach the upper 70s on Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

