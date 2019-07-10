Severe storm threat early, then better weather for late week

*Severe T’storm Watch for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington Counties until 10am

A few showers occurred last night in Nebraska along a front and that boundary is moving southeast across northeast Kansas now. Numerous counties have had warnings posted for wind to 60mph and quarter sized hail or larger. By 10-11am, all storm chances will end. The wind will shift, but it will still be very warm and humid until the drier air can really make a difference tonight.

Highs will be just a tad lower today and dew points will gradually lower. After the slight shower chance in the early morning, it should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 87-90

Wind: N/NW 5-15

Thursday might be very pretty and more comfortable with our driest air in quite some time. Dew points may drop to the 56-60 range. It is the “pick day of the week” and early mornings will become noticeably cooler.

Temperatures will be much higher for a prolonged period as a massive high pressure zone builds beginning Friday into Saturday. This will certainly last into early next week. Precipitation chances will stay very low. Temperatures will likely be in the mid 90s and expect heat index values of 102-108. It will be a huge bubble that ushers in the Dog Days of summer.

It may become less humid and rather pleasant for late today through Thursday…

KSNT Meteorologist David George





