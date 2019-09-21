Severe storms to bring heavy rain overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until 1:00 p.m. Sunday for most of the viewing area.

They have also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties.

The main threats for storms this evening will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, and very heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out early this evening as storms begin to fire. That threat is short-lived, though, as storms quickly form into a complex and move east.

It is likely that storms will begin to train over the same areas overnight, and that is what has prompted the Flash Flood Watch. A widespread 1″-2″ of rainfall is expected across the area, with locally heavier amounts possible.