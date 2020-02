MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MIAMI Fla. (KSNT) – Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, shaking their way through the first performance by two Latina artists.

Shakira kicked off the show with her classic song, ‘She Wolf,’ before leading into Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme. While J.Lo rocked the drums, Emme took the stage in front of the Puerto Rican flag.

The two stars then came together for a showstopping finish.

Fans can re-watch the full show on SuperBowlLive.