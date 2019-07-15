Sharks splash into Topeka Zoo for new exhibit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sharks are swimming at the Topeka Zoo Monday morning after a long journey for a new display.

Zoo officials spent all day re-vamping the former butterfly pavilion for the new Saving Sharks exhibit.

Officials with the Topeka Zoo transported the sharks from the Texas State Aquarium and arrived back in the capital city around 1:30 a.m.

They learned how to properly care for the sharks and how to make them feel at home in Topeka.

Topeka Zoo Director, Brendan Wiley, said while the exhibit will be new and exciting, it’s a chance to teach everyone how important sharks are.

“This is really an opportunity for us to help people understand how valuable they are to ocean health,” Wiley said. “And how bad it would be to lose them at the rate we’re losing them.”

Visitors will be able to directly interact with the sharks in the new aquatic exhibit until September. The opening of the exhibit will depend on how fast they acclimate to their new Kansas environment.

The exhibit will also have a few stingrays.

For more information on the sharks, visit the zoo’s website.