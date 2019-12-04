Shawnee Co. DA requests Sheriff investigate Rep. Watkins’ voting controversy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay has transferred voting controversy allegations against Congressman Steve Watkins to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

“As with any alleged criminal conduct said to have occurred within Shawnee County, I have requested that local law enforcement investigate the matter. In this instance, I have contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office,” Kagay said.

Once their investigation is complete, the district attorney’s office will review their findings.

