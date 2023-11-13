SHAWNEE, Kan. — City leaders in Shawnee have made their decision concerning their embattled city manager.

Councilmembers Monday night voted to fire Doug Gerber two weeks after an inappropriate video involving Gerber was sent to city employees.

Shawnee’s city councilmembers went into an executive session around 6:45 p.m.

All seven of Shawnee’s council members in attendance voted to terminate Gerber with cause.

Gerber has remained on administrative leave for the past two weeks.

Doug Whitacre, the city’s director of public works, is serving as interim city manager.