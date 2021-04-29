Shawnee County Community COVID-19 Indicator Rating has decreased 3 points from 4 to 1

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for the period from April 18 through April 24 is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

The overall index score this week has decreased by 3 points from 4 to 1.

This keeps our community in the Moderate index this week. Key takeaways from this week’s scorecard include the following:

Number of weekly cases decreased by nearly half (-46.7%) to 64 cases total for this reporting period

Percentage of positive tests also saw a significant decrease to 2.0% for this reporting period

Cases contacted within 24 hours of being reported has continued to stay at a high percentage; at 98% for this reporting period

Percentage of close contacts notified of the need to quarantine was at 94% for this reporting period

In Topeka Hy-Vee will now offer free COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment at all its pharmacy locations, the grocery store chain announced Wednesday.

Moderna announced Thursday it is beefing up global manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to produce up to 3 billion doses in 2022.