Shawnee County DA files charges against man following an attempted robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against Tabor Scott Brown after an attempted robbery last month.

Tabor S. Brown, 19, of Topeka, was arrested in relation to the Feb. 24 shooting at the Amoco gas station at SW 13th and Gage Boulevard.

Tabor was arrested March 3 and is being held on a $50,000 bond and set to appear in court on March, 11.

Kagay announced that his office has filed three felony charges, including:

Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle (Level 3 Felony)

Aggravated Battery (Level 4 Felony)

Attempted Aggravated Robbery (Level 5 Felony)

Officers were called to the scene around 9:40 p.m. that night on reports of a shooting.

After an investigation officers discovered Tabor had attempted to rob an individual while he was sitting inside his car. After firing shots into the vehicle, the suspects fled the scene.

Topeka Police Public Relations Specialist Gretchen Spiker told KSNT News the injured person had non-life threatening injuries. The shooting happened between two people who knew each other.

