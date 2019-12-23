Shawnee County Emergency Management apologizes for false alarms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County emergency management apologized on Monday for a mishap with their emergency sirens.

Sirens under the warning system went off around noon on Sunday.

Shawnee County Emergency Management says that a dispatcher in training was learning to use the system and accidentally set the sirens off.

“We went back and reviewed the training situation and how they go about training their dispatchers. We are putting our training person with them to develop a new training program so this does not happen again,” Dusty Nichols with Emergency Management said.

Shawnee County Emergency Management is the first to set off sirens in an emergency, but Shawnee County dispatchers are second in command to set sirens off if needed.