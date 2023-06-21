TOPEKA (KSNT) – At Thursday morning’s Shawnee County Commission meeting, the board will consider establishing salaries for all elected and appointed officials.

The below-listed salaries would go into effect July 1, 2023 if approved by Shawnee County Commissioners, according to documents obtained by 27 News. Every position shows an increase of at least 5 percent.

Department Director Current Salary Proposed Salary Increase Audit Finance Betty Greiner $143,890.50 $ 151,085.03 5% Appraiser Steve Bauman $ 107,233.36 $ 112,595.03 5% Counselor Jim Crowl $ 145,156.44 $ 152,414.26 5% Corrections Brian Cole $ 139,160.06 $ 148,901.26 7% Elections Andrew Howell $ 102,850.02 $ 109,021.02 6% Emergency

Management Dusty Nichols $ 106,897.70 $ 112,242.59 5% Facilities

Management Nelda Henning $ 104,999.96 $ 110,249.96 5% Health Dept. Teresa Fisher $ 105,574.30 $ 110,853.02 5% Human Resources Angela Lewis $ 118,239.16 $ 124,151.12 5% I.T. Marc Price $ 129,033.58 $ 135,485.26 5% Noxious Weed John Landon $ 69,922.58 $ 74,817.16 7% Planning Joni Thadani $ 103,946.44 $ 109,143.76 5% Parks & Rec. Tim Laurent $ 110,500.00 $ 116,025.00 5% Public Works Curt Niehaus $ 144,652.30 $ 151,884.92 5% Solid Waste Bill Sutton $ 106,523.04 $ 112,914.42 6%

Elected Office Official Current Salary Proposed Salary Increase County Commission

Chair, District #1 Bill Riphahn $ 63,729.90 $ 66,916.40 5% County Commission,

District #2 Kevin Cook $ 57,936.32 $ 60,833.14 5% County Commission,

District #3 Aaron Mays $ 57,936.32 $ 60,833.14 5% County Clerk Cyndi Beck $ 97,333.08 $ 102,199.73 5% District Attorney Michael Kagay $ 162,333.08 $ 170,449.73 5% Register of Deeds Rebecca Nioce $ 81,418.74 $ 85,489.68 5% Sheriff Brian Hill $ 124,999.94 $ 132,499.94 6% Treasurer Larry Mah $ 87,638.20 $ 92,896.49 6%

The Shawnee County Commission board meets every Monday and Thursday morning at 9 a.m. You can watch the meetings live here. An agenda item for June 22 indicates the board will consider establishing the aforementioned proposed salaries.