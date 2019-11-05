Shawnee County woman afraid for safety after loose dogs attacked and killed her pet goats

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County woman says she is living in fear after two dogs attacked and killed her pet goats. Jane Redger says her husband heard dogs in the goat pen.

When they went out to check on them, 8 of their goats had been killed. She says the dogs then came back later that same night. Redger contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office but says now she is scared the dogs might come back again since they haven’t been caught.

“You know this is my property and you know I don’t feel comfortable especially in the dawn and the evening without a gun and that is not OK,” said Redger. “People need to be responsible.”

Redger wants dog owners not to let their dogs run loose. She wants anyone with information to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.