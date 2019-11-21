Shawnee Heights school district works to come up with plan to combat recent fights

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods shot a blistering 65 percent from the field and Jalen Lewis poured in a career-high 25 points in the first half as the Ichabods rolled to a 103-73 home-opening win over the Ottawa Braves.

Washburn was 22 of 34 in the first half hitting 7 of 16 shots from 3-point range and Lewis was 10 of 14 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range as he eclipsed his previous high of 22 points against Minnesota State earlier this season.

The Ichabods led by 13 in the opening frame at 39-26 with 4:39 to go, but outscored the Braves (7-0) 13-3 the final 4:41 of the half to take a 52-29 lead into the halftime break.

With Washburn leading by 25 at 70-45, the Braves would go on an 11-2 run over the next 2:20 to cut the lead to 19 but the Ichabods responded with a 14-2 run of their own followed by a 13-4 run pushing the lead to 34 picking up the win improving to 35-1 all-time in home openers in Lee Arena.

Lewis finished with 25 points not attempting a shot in the second half to pace Washburn taking game-high scoring honors. Tyler Geiman had his third career double double with 16 points and 11 assists while Jonny Clausing had 15 points and Tyler Nelson scored a career-high 14 points adding three steals. Drew Maschoff had eight rebounds and five assists to go with nine points.

Mason McDow had 14 points to lead the Braves in the game which was an exhibition game for Ottawa.

Washburn finished the game 43 of 67 from the field shooting 64 percent in the second half. The Ichabods were 12 of 26 from 3-point range and hit 5 of 6 free throws. The Braves shot 48 percent from the field in the game hitting 29 of 60 shots. The Ichabods dominated on the glass outrebounding the Braves 39 to 18 and outscored the Braves 48 to 34 in the paint and 31 to 6 in fast break points.

Washburn will return to action on Nov. 29 when the Ichabods will face Southwestern Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. and Truman the following day on Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. as part of the Washburn Holiday Classic presented by the Ramada Inn Downtown.

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics