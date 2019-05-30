She Wore A Yellow Apron – Heartland Creamed Corn

My nephews Colton and Justin just graduated from high school, so of course there was a family gathering. With that in mind, I went looking through my John Wayne Family Cookbook to see if there was something I could add to the lunch menu that might feed a lot of people. I was also thinking there was a good chance I could get a few attendees to agree to a review since there would be a big crowd. In the end, I settled on a recipe I thought would appeal to a lot of people and not clash with my sister’s planned menu. So, let me take you back through my experience making Heartland Creamed Corn.

The first step was to get all my ingredients. Since I planned on many people trying the corn, I bought enough of everything to make a triple batch. So I started by putting 6 cups of frozen corn and 3 cans of corn niblets in my slow cooker. I did drain the canned corn before I added it, but I saved the liquid for later.

Next, I put some butter and cream cheese in a saucepan over low heat. Once that was melted, I added flour to the pan and whisked it until it was fully combined with the butter and cheese. I took the pan off the heat and stirred in some milk, the liquid from the canned corn and some pepper. All that was left to do was pour the mixture over the corn in the slow cooker and let it cook for 4 – 6 hours. Since I only had 4 hours until party time, I set the slow cooker on high and hoped that would be long enough to get good results.

Fast forward 4 hours and I was at the party trying to get people fired up about trying my creamed corn. Most were very willing to taste it and let me know what they thought. After all, it was just corn and not some mysterious concoction I came up with. However, only a few were willing to go on camera and give me their thoughts, but I did end up getting some interesting reviews. Here’s what they had to say.

Thank you to all my reviewers! As for me, I think it is very good, but after my first taste­­ I added some extra cream cheese, salt and pepper. I think the original amounts of cheese and pepper should have been doubled or tripled. Plus, there isn’t any salt listed in the ingredients and I think the corn really needs it. Also, I can see where cooking it low and slow could improve it. I think the extra time would have helped thicken it and make it creamier. Next time it will be perfect!

Now…what should I make next?

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh or frozen white corn

1 (15-oz.) can corn niblets, liquid reserved

1 Tbsp. salted butter

1 Tbsp. cream cheese, softened

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp. milk

¼ tsp. pepper

Recipe from the John Wayne Family Cookbook.