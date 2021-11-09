Sheriff’s deputy gives woman 3 doses of Naloxone after she likely took counterfeit pill at KC casino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman suspected of overdosing on a counterfeit prescription pill at a Kansas City casino needed three doses of naloxone to survive, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s office.

The office said one of its sergeants was working off-duty security at Ameristar Casino around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Another security guard radioed for help after finding an unresponsive 22-year-old woman on the casino floor.

The woman was not breathing and had a very faint pulse by the time the sergeant reached her.

After determining the woman likely overdosed, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the sergeant administered a dose of naloxone to the woman. The deputy also began chest compressions, but the woman’s condition worsened, so he used a second dose of naloxone. He and the casino security manager continued taking turns doing chest compressions.

After giving the woman a third dose of naloxone, the sergeant said she began breathing again and her pulse returned to normal. By the time paramedics arrived to help, the sheriff’s office said the woman had recovered enough that she was belligerent and refused get into the ambulance.

Investigators said that based on what she and a witness told first responders, they believe the woman took a counterfeit prescription pill that was laced with either fentanyl or another strong opioid.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office said it has experienced an alarming increase in overdoses related to counterfeit medications in the last year.