Sheriff’s Office catches suspected thief with drone

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – On Saturday morning Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies used a drone to find and arrest a man suspected of theft.

The Sheriff’s Department said early on Saturday morning they were called to the area of 4900 SW Burlingame Road on an alarm. Deputies determined there had been a theft at the building.

One of the deputies used the thermal imagine on a drone to find Jayden Flowers, 23, lying in a nearby field. They also found a Toyota minivan registered to Flowers with suspected stolen items inside.

Flowers was taken into custody in connection with the theft.