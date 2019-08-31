Shooting leaves teen girl with life-threatening injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A teen girl is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Southwest Topeka.

Topeka Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 2500 block of SW Hillcrest Rd around 4 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived to the area, they found 18-year-old Reyna Soto suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she is expected to recover.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. They took him to SNCO Juvenile Department of Corrections for attempted first degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.