Shorter lines, margaritas, kids fun zone among K-State gameday improvements

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University football fans will see shorter lines and more options for a better gameday experience when they arrive at Bill Snyder Stadium for the 2019 football season, as a number of gameday improvements have been made.

Among the improvements are updated metal detectors, discounts on select concession items for season ticket holders, the addition of margaritas to drink selection, and designated rideshare locations.

Kansas State University released the list of improvements on Thursday, noting that the university is continually striving to provide fans with the best experience possible.

“We have one of the best game atmospheres in all of college football thanks to our tremendous fan base,” Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said. “As part of our commitment to them, we will continue to explore various improvements throughout the stadium that will make their experience at our games even better. Our fans do an outstanding job informing us of their concerns through surveys and emails, and we take that input very seriously when considering making improvements and enhancements that will serve as a benefit for them.”

The full list of improvements is below:

Concession discount cards for season ticket holders to receive $1 off hot dogs, popcorn and bottled water at the main concession stands

Spacious new structure for the east side K-State Super Store location

Rideshare pickup/dropoff locations in the East and West parking lots

Expanded beverage menu, including margaritas in the beer garden on the Goss Family South Tailgate Terrace

Updated programming of metal detectors allowing fans to pass through without removing items in their pockets, including cell phones, keys, etc.

Additional pedestal scanners placed at various stadium gates for expedited entry

Willie’s Fun Zone kids experience inside the stadium near Gate M

Sideline countdown clock displaying length of time remaining until game action resumes

Additional Chick-fil-a location on the west side (near Section 4)

Additional Kona Ice location on the south concourse

New in-game product elements, including music, videos, team entrance and more

New music app allowing fans the opportunity to vote on pregame music

Budget-friendly season ticket package offered at just $150 in the View Level

To view the 2019 Kansas State football schedule and to buy tickets, click here.