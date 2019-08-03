Showers this morning before sun returns







What We’re Tracking:

Showers possible this morning

Nice weather as we dry out this weekend

More heat and humidity next week

Showers possible throughout the early morning hours. Otherwise, rain will clear out for the day and the sunshine will once again return.

Temperatures on Saturday will be warm, but not too hot. Mostly cloudy weather to start the day, but we anticipate some clearing for the afternoon hours. That late-day sunshine should boost highs into the lower to middle 80s with a light east wind 5-10mph.

Clear to partly cloudy through the first part of the work week before it begins to turn hot and humid once again. Temperatures will likely reach near 90 by midweek. There may also be a few isolated thunderstorms a couple days next week. The week ahead doesn’t look bad for August so enjoy some outdoor time before school starts again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



